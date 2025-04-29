Shari’ah Council loses president, Sheikh Abdurrasheed

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, SCSN, has announced the passing away of its President, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiyyatullah.

The council described the deceased as a revered Islamic scholar and exemplary leader who dedicated his life to the service of Islam.

The SCSN said on Tuesday, that Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, returned to his Lord on Monday, 28th April 2025 and the Janazah prayer and burial will take place on Tuesday, 29th April 2025 in his hometown, Iwo, Osun State.

According to the Secretary General of the SCSN,Nafiu Baba- Ahmed, Sheikh AbdurRasheed’s profound knowledge, humility, devotion, and generosity had touched countless lives.

He said the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and the nation at large have lost a pillar in nation-building.”We pray that Allah (SWT) forgives him, have mercy upon him, and admits him into Jannatul Firdaus. May He also grant his family, students, and the entire ummah the strength and fortitude .”