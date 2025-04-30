Shari’ah council appoints Sheikh Umar as new President

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has announced the confirmation of Sheikh Bashir Umar as its new President following the death of Sheikh AbdulRasheed Hadiyatullah.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Malam Nafi’u Ahmed, the council described the passing of Hadiyatullah as a significant loss to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and beyond, praying Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

The council stated that Umar’s confirmation was in line with the constitution and its established procedures.

Ahmed expressed confidence in his leadership, scholarship, and commitment to the ideals of Shari’ah and justice.

The council added that the appointment of a new Vice-President would be announced in due course.

It appealed for continued prayers and support from the Muslim community as the ciuncil sustained its mission of promoting Islamic principles across Nigeria.