Service of Songs : Obasanjo, Anyaoku, Obi, others celebrate Adebanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Commonwealth General-Secretary, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on Wednesday joined other eminent Nigerians to celebrate the life and contributions of the late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Obasanjo, Anyaoku and others paid tributes to Adebanjo at a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs organised in his honour in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebanjo passed away on Feb, 14, aged 96,

He will be buried on Saturday in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun.

In his tribute, Obasanjo said Adebanjo’s death was as a personal loss,describing him as a great man and a foremost nationalist.

“His transition is no doubt a huge loss, not only to me , to Ogun state, but also to the country as a whole. He was a great man, a committed nationalist.

“Adebanjo had a highly successful career, with selfless service lent to his community, state, and indeed the entire nation,” Obasanjo said.

According to him, the late Afenifere leader will be remembered as a foremost nationalist and a patriot who did his best for the country.

He added that though out his political life, Adebanjo demonstrated that politics was not for personal enrichment, but for rendering faithful service to humanity.

In his tribute titled “Chief Ayo Adebanjo: A Symbol of Passion for a Successful Nigerian Project”, Anyaoku, who was represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ikenna Ikoli, said the death of the late Afenifere leader was the end of an epoch in the history of Nigeria.

The elder statesman said Adebanjo was a great nationalist, who believed in and worked for a united and progressive Nigeria.

“He (Adebanjo) was a disciple of one of the three founding fathers of Nigeria, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and remained, to the very end, loyal to his leader’s legacy of campaigning for a truly federalist Nigeria in which the country’s different ethnic component parts can live in harmony, unity, and progressive development.

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo had an unshakable belief in the capacity of Nigeria’s different ethnic groups to live together in one united country if their diversity is constructively addressed in the country’s constitution.

“This, I believe, was his reason for becoming a leading member of the Patriots, which is a group of experienced Nigerians who are committed to promoting the adoption of a national constitution,” he said.

According to him, Adebanjo,as leader of Afenifere ,promoted collaboration with the leaders of the other Nigerian cultural organisations.

“His prominent role in the 2014 National Conference confirmed him as an indefatigable champion of national unity through an appropriate constitution. He must be counted as one of the heroes of Nigeria’s modern democracy,” he added.

In his tribute, Obi said that Adebanjo lived well and everyone should seek to be celebrated like him.

“Baba lived a life of value, cared in details for the poor in the society.”he said.

Speaking, a former governor of Akwa Ibom,, Obong Attah, said that Adebanjo was the one that encouraged him to form the Compatriots and to bring all the socio-cultural groups in the east, in the west, and in the north together.

“At 86 years of age, I have very few regrets in life. But sadly, one of those regrets is that I did not meet Ayo Adebanjo earlier in my life,” he said

Attah said that Adebanjo worked for the truth, equity, justice, and the people, adding he was a pillar of advocacy for a restructured Nigeria and true federalism.

“He spoke his mind boldly and always spoke the truth , but not just to damn the consequences, but because he believed that the consequences would be good for everybody,” Attah said.

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank ,described Adebanjo as Nigeria’s gladiator of truth who lived an impactful life.

Speaking, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, described Adebanjo as a man who set great standards in character, integrity and contentment.

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr Biodun Shobanjo, the Chairman of the Burial Planning Committee, said that Adebanjo yearned for a great Nigeria built on the foundation of true federalism and egalitarianism.

Shobanjo, who thanked President Bola Tinubu, South West governors and National Assembly members for supporting his burial plans , said that Adebanjo dedicated the greater part of his 96 years to Nigeria.

Also, the new Afenifere Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, described Adebanjo as an extraordinary leader, adding he was a fearless patriot and a relentless advocate for justice.

“His was a life only dedicated to truth, equity, and unshaken belief in a better Nigeria- a life of unyielding principle,” Olaitan said.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Global Community Citadel Church, in his sermon ,stressed that life is ephemeral ,urging everyone to live impactful lives.

“The best of men are still men and nothing but a vapour. We should live our lives accurately that when we leave here we will be missed. Our lives are frail. There is always an end,” the cleric said.

Leading prayers for Nigeria and family of Adebanjo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Senior Pastor , Trinity House, said that the late Afenifere leader paid a huge sacrifice for the nation.

NAN reports that an array of other associates, friends and family members of late Adebanjo in their tributes, said that the late Yoruba leader lived a life of impact and touched many lives.

In his tribute, Adebanjo’s grandson, Mr Oloruntobi Atte, said that his grandpa mourned and rejoice for Nigeria and sacrificed a lot for the nation at the expense of his life.

“He had the bravery to say it as it is. He used his voice to separate what was good and what was evil for this country. He gave us directions, we rejoice f forthrightness,” the deceased’s grand son said.

Other dignitaries in attendance included former govs. Kayode Fayemi, Niyi Adebayo, Gbenga Daniel, Rauf Aregbesola, Aminu Tambuwal, Olusegun Osoba and wife of Ogun Gov. Mrs Bamidele Abiodun.

PDP’chieftain, Bode George, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin, Afenifere leaders were also present