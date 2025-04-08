Senate achieved remarkable stability under David Mark – Lawan

Sen. Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, APC, Yobe North, has hailed his predecessor, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, saying under his leadership, the Senate achieved remarkable stability.

He added that his leadership advanced constructive legislative-executive relations that strengthened Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday to celebrate Senator Mark’s 77th birthday anniversary, Senator Lawan said that Senator Mark’s leadership style underscored his belief in unity and institutional growth.

According to Lawan, Senator Mark’s role in championing the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ in 2010, which ensured a smooth transition of power, showcased his statesmanship in times of national uncertainty.

The statement read, “I join the family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers of Senator David Mark, GCON, to celebrate his life of exceptional service to our dear country.

“Senator Mark’s distinguished career in public service, particularly his historic tenure as President of the Senate for an unprecedented eight years (2007–2015), speaks to his wisdom, stability, and commitment to democratic governance.

“As he celebrates his 77th birthday today, I pray that Almighty God grants him continued good health, joy, and fulfillment in the years ahead. “

Vanguard News