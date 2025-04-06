Sen Kalu demands swift prosecution of killers of Chinese expatriates, police officer in Abia

Orji Uzor Kalu

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Inspector General of Police and the Abia State Government to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing of two Chinese expatriates and a police inspector in Isuikwuato, Abia State.

The victims were reportedly ambushed by gunmen while being transported to a mining site in the area.

In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, Kalu condemned the attack, describing it as both deliberate and unprovoked, and expressed dismay over the recurring spate of insecurity despite ongoing efforts to curb crime.

“Despite our rigorous efforts to end insecurity, crimes persist. I condemn these unfortunate and unprovoked attacks that took the lives of two Chinese expatriates, a policeman, and left several others injured near the Huan Cheng Mining Quarry site located at Agukwu Amaya, in the Ndundu community of Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia North Senatorial District,” the statement read.

The former Abia State Governor urged the Inspector General of Police, other relevant security agencies, and the Abia State Government to act swiftly by arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators. He also emphasized the need for robust security measures to prevent a recurrence.

Senator Kalu extended his condolences to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China and to the families of the victims. He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of both Nigerian citizens and foreign nationals, stressing that such tragedies threaten the country’s quest for economic growth and development.