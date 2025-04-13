Scottish boarding school becomes first in UK to accept bitcoin for fees payment

Lomond School in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, has become the first UK private school to accept tuition payments in Bitcoin.

The independent boarding school, which charges up to £38,000 per year, said the move followed requests from parents.

Starting from the autumn term, the school will allow Bitcoin payments, which will be converted into pounds to reduce currency risk. Other cryptocurrencies will not be accepted.

Head teacher Claire Chisholm said the decision reflects the school’s culture of “independent thinking and innovation,” noting that TV pioneer John Logie Baird was a former pupil.

Founded in 1977 through a merger of Larchfield School and St Bride’s School for Girls, Lomond accepts students aged 3 to 18.

The school emphasized that all crypto payments will comply with UK financial regulations, including anti-money laundering and tax laws.

While Bitcoin surged in value in 2024, its volatility remains high, with prices fluctuating rapidly based on market sentiment.

