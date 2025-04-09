Sarkin Sasa not recognised by Ibadan chieftaincy title — Olubadan

By Laolu Elijah

IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has said the title of Sarkin Sasa in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State is not recognized by the Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy Law.

He said this during the Olubadan-In-Council meeting, which was held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, in Ibadan.

The controversy started immediately after the death of Sarkin Sasa, who was the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern states.

The monarch, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gbenga Ayoade, said: “Chief Akinade Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land in the Akinyele Local Area of the state, and the accredited representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Let it be noted that any individual or group of persons in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale of Sasa land; Akinade Ajani. It is, therefore, imperative to accord him the appropriate respect and authority. Any disobedience to his directive will be met with serious sanctions as it will be considered an affront to the Olubadan stool.”

After the death of the former Sarkin Sasa, one of his sons, Ahmed Haruna (Ciroma), was unanimously nominated as the new Sarkin Sasa by the family and the traditional councils of the 17 Southern states without the consent of Olubadan.