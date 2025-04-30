Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to devt of creative sector

Gov Sanwo-Olu

.as AFRIMA President Dada hails govt, says ’25 event holds in Lagos, Nov

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed support for All-Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, 2025 scheduled to hold in the State in November, assuring of his administration unflinching commitment to development of creative industry.

Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement of AFRIMA comes on the background of strong backing from key stakeholders, institutions and corporate sponsors at national, continental and international levels.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by members of the International Committee of the All-Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, and the representatives of the African Union Commission, AUC, at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said his government would continuously create a clear business opportunity and environment for people in the creative industry to do well.

The Governor noted that Lagos has given life to many people in entertainment, fashion and the arts by supporting them to actualise their dreams, adding that his government would continue to assist people in propagating whatever gifts and talents they have.

Sanwo-Olu said: “It was not difficult for us to make entertainment, tourism and everything in the creative space one of our cardinal objectives. We are very intentional because we realise that the creative industry is a place where the youth with a dynamic population want to be.

“It is also the largest employer of labour in different ways and means. But more importantly, it also helps to tell the African story, a story that the entire world has not heard, to be able to take it up and work with it.

“As a government, what we set out to do is to continue to give opportunity, hope and space for the creative people. We will give them the space and create a clear business opportunity and environment for them to thrive and do well. Lagos has become a destination for good reasons.

“We know AFRIMA. It is indeed an honour that as strategic as we are, AFRIMA deemed it fit to hold its 2025 events in Lagos. It comes with responsibility and commitment. Lagos is able, and it is big enough to take on AFRIMA, and we will take it forward. We have the structures and infrastructures to be able to support AFRIMA.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ms. Angela Martins, expressed her appreciation for past support from the Lagos State Government for AFRIMA, which aims at promoting the cultural and creative industry on the continent and providing recognition of talent in music in Africa.

Martins, who is the Head of the Culture Department and Acting Director of Social Development, Culture and Sports of the African Union, said: “Lagos has hosted AFRIMA awards before, and we are really thankful for the support. We are looking forward to support from the Lagos State Government in order to host AFRIMA 2025 and beyond.”

Also speaking, the President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada, said the right of hosting for AFRIMA 2025 was ceded to Lagos State in recognition of Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s hard work, focus, love for creative industry and association with entertainment, which is one of the pillars of the THEMES+ agenda in Lagos State.

Dada therefore, sought the support, blessings, endorsement and partnership of the Governor and the Lagos State Government for a successful AFRIMA 2025 in November.

“Lagos State is the mecca of entertainment, music and the film industry in the Middle East and Africa. We request the right partnership and support to make AFRIMA hosted in Lagos.

“We need institutional support and financial support to host over 1,500 artists and managers for the event, which we use to promote the cities of Africa and unite our people through music,” he said.