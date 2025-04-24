Rivers women protest emergency rule, demand Fubara’s reinstatement

Fubara

By Daniel Abia

For the umpteenth time, hundreds of women from Rivers State staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the immediate reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and an end to the emergency rule declared in the state.

Condemning both the suspension of the Governor and the appointment of a Sole Administrator as unconstitutional, the protesters voiced their rejection of what they described as a “usurpation of democratic authority.”

The demonstration, led by Amaopuorubo Felicia Pepple, President of the Opobo Women Association, took place in Opobo Town, the Governor’s hometown in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area. The women expressed deep disappointment over what they called the unlawful six-month suspension of Governor Fubara.

The protest began with a solemn prayer session at King Jaja Monument Square, where the women, all dressed in black, sought divine intervention. A sermon titled “The Battle is the Lord’s” was delivered by Venerable Michael Dappa of Christ Army Church, Opobo Diocese, stirring resolve among the demonstrators.

Following the prayers, the women marched through the town to the popular Waterside, chanting, “Bring back our Governor.” They later sat on the bare ground to listen to solidarity messages and speeches.

Addressing the crowd, Felicia Pepple praised Governor Fubara’s contributions to development in Rivers State, and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and restore the Governor to office.

“We voted for our peaceful and amiable Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara. We say no to emergency rule,” Pepple declared. “We want our votes to count, and we want democracy, not dictatorship.”

The women appealed to Nigerians of conscience to support their cause, emphasizing the suffering of Rivers people under the emergency rule and expressing a strong yearning for a return to democratic governance.

They also lamented the unusually quiet atmosphere in Opobo Town, which is typically lively during Easter celebrations. Blessing Accra-Jaja, a resident, described this year’s holiday as “particularly sad,” noting that businesses had suffered drastically, with major landmarks like King Jaja Monument Square and hotels witnessing minimal activity.

“Opobo is like a ghost town,” she said. “Boat operators, traders, and hotels are all experiencing sharp declines in patronage.”

Accra-Jaja urged the National Assembly Reconciliation Committee and President Tinubu to act swiftly and reinstate Governor Fubara, saying it would help restore both peace and prosperity to the community.

She concluded with a heartfelt plea: “Please give our Governor a second chance. Rivers people love and support him. Let democracy prevail.”