Rivers under scrutiny as Reps invite Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has invited the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

According to a statement by the House Spokesperson, Rep. Akin Rotimi, the invitation was made at the committee’s inaugural meeting on Wednesday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The meeting, which followed the formal inauguration of the Committee by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, provided a platform for Members to deliberate on preliminary reports and developments emerging from Rivers State since the Sole Administrator assumed office.

“Under its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight by Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.

According to the Chairman of the Committee and House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, OON:

“This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.”

“The Sole Administrator is expected to appear before the Committee on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM, in Room 414, House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“A formal letter of invitation has been sent and acknowledged accordingly. This public announcement serves to reinforce transparency in the Committee’s proceedings.

“The Committee reiterates its commitment to fulfilling its duties with diligence, transparency, and strict adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.