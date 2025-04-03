Rivers Sole Administrator presents 2025 budget

Ibas

…Hosts Delegation of Rivers NASS Caucus

By Daniel Abia

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, has announced that the 2025 appropriation bill is being developed to address critical areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

He emphasized that the budget will also focus on job creation and technological advancement to improve public services and economic growth in the state.

Vice Admiral Ibas made these remarks on Thursday while hosting a delegation of the Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly, led by Dr. Barinada Mpigi, Senator representing Rivers South-East District, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The delegation included:

Senator Allwell Onyesoh

Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Minority Leader, House of Representatives)

Hon. Dumnamene Dekor

Hon. Solomon Bob

Hon. Cyril Godwin Hart

Hon. Blessing Amadi

Hon. Felix Nwaeke

Hon. Kelechi Nwogu

Hon. Victor Obuzor

Restoring Law and Order

Vice Admiral Ibas reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to law and order, highlighting the role of security agencies in creating an environment where Rivers residents feel safe and valued.

“Our goal is to make Rivers a model of peace with a stable economy where citizens can pursue their livelihoods without fear or molestation,” he stated.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the state’s budget, he said the government swiftly took action to draft a new budget reflecting priorities in healthcare, education, social services, and infrastructure.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that the budget process is transparent, inclusive, and expedited, so we do not lose any more time in making necessary investments that will improve the lives of our citizens,” he assured.

Vice Admiral Ibas noted that the finalized budget will prioritize:

Job creation

Investment in agriculture, infrastructure, and technology

Economic stability and development

He sought the support of Rivers lawmakers in the National Assembly to secure resources and legislative backing for his administration’s initiatives.

“Your partnership is critical in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations,” he said.

Addressing the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized that dialogue, community engagement, and reconciliation have been key to rebuilding trust among Rivers residents.

“The people of Rivers State have shown incredible resilience and patience as we work to restore peace and respect for the law,” he noted.

Beyond security, he stressed the importance of community engagement, inclusivity, and dialogue to strengthen unity in the state.

“We are determined to foster an environment where every citizen feels valued, heard, and respected. Together, we are making strides toward ensuring that peace becomes a permanent feature of our state,” he added.

In his remarks, Senator Barinada Mpigi reaffirmed the commitment of Rivers lawmakers in the National Assembly to supporting initiatives that will bring development to the state.

While commending the Administrator for his achievements so far, Senator Mpigi pledged the legislators’ support and cooperation in restoring Rivers State to a path of law and order.