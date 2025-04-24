Rivers Sole Administrator Ibas shuns Reps panel

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has again failed to appear before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight, despite being invited for an interactive session.

The committee, constituted by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and inaugurated on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, had scheduled the meeting for Thursday, April 17, 2025 which was rescheduled.

The session was intended to facilitate discussions on developments in Rivers State since Ibas assumed office.

However, despite being in Abuja for the National Economic Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Vice Admiral Ibas did not attend the scheduled session.

Recall that the committee, chaired by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, had rescheduled the meeting for Thursday, April 24, 2025, following an earlier postponement at Ibas’s request. Yet again, the Rivers State administrator failed to show up and the Commitee did not communicate any reason for his absence.

It remains unclear whether a formal invitation letter was sent or acknowledged, as the committee has not provided details on the matter.

Following the absence of Ibas, Rep. Ihonvbere and other lawmakers were seen exiting Committee Room 301 of the House of Representatives Complex without addressing the press. When approached by journalists, Rep. Ihonvbere simply responded, “No comment.”

Following the development, the meeting between the Ad-Hoc Committee and Vice Admiral Ibas has been postponed indefinitely.