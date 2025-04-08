Rivers Gov’t advises youths to pick interest in military

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Government has advised youths of the state to pick interest in joining the Nigeria Military.

The State Government promised also the recruitment team from the Nigerian Army Headquarters, led by Brig. Gen. Wito Nzidee, that the state would persuade the youths to enrol in the ongoing 89″ Regular Recruitment Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. lbibia Lucky Worika, gave the assurance on Tuesday, while hosting the team from the Army Headquarters in Government House, Port Harcourt, on behalf of the State’s, Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, (rtd).

Worika noted that lbas, as a former military officer understands the benefits of joining the Nigerian Military and would consequently encourage the youths to join, adding that his office would review state’s enlistment processes to ensure that gaps were closed to end the abysmal performance of the state in terms of youths joining the military.

He said: “I have always admired the military, and it pains me that our youths do not seem to be taking the advantage that is being offered by the Nigerian military.

“We will scale up the sensitization to ensure the people are aware. We have written to the Heads of Local Government Areas. We will review to note the gaps in the processes of sensitization that has resulted into this abysmal performance of the state in terms of youths joining the military. You cannot imagine the advantage they would have gained if they had taken this initiative, We must encourage our youths that there are alternatives.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the team, Brigadier General Wito Nzidee, said they were in Rivers State for a sensitization exercise, just as he called on the government to do more in getting youths to register in the online recruitment portal of the Nigerían Army.

“In Rivers State, we have officers from other states contributing and helping us develop by ensuring that there is peace. By not meeting up our target, it means a time will come we will not see Rivers officers as men to secure or keep peace. There is no regret in joining the military as long as one remains disciplined and loyal to constituted authority and remains focused to developing a career.”