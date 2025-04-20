Rivers Administrator extends Easter greetings to residents 

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd), has called on Christians to extend kindness and compassion to the less-privileged in the true spirit of Easter.

In his Easter message made available to newsmen on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Ibas emphasized the significance of peace, unity, and compassion within families, communities, and across the entire state.

He urged the public to embrace the Easter season as an opportunity to work together for the progress, security, and harmony of Rivers State.

“Let this season of resurrection renew our commitment to unity and compassion, especially for those in need,” he said.

Vice Admiral Ibas extended warm wishes to all Christians for a blessed and joyful Easter celebration, offering prayers for hope, prosperity, and enduring peace across the state. NAN