Reps vow action to address challenges hindering smooth conduct of UTME

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Examination Bodies has pledged to support the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in resolving the challenges affecting the smooth conduct of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), describing the exercise as a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s education system.

During an oversight visit to several UTME centres in the Federal Capital Territory—including Model Junior Secondary School, Maitama; Capville Schools, Dawaki; and SASCON International School, Maitama—the committee, led by Chairman Hon. Oboku Oforji, commended JAMB for its commitment and professionalism in organizing the examination.

“To me and the committee, we are very proud of what JAMB is doing. Seeing what they are doing today gives us hope for our country,” Oforji said.

However, the committee also expressed concern over various issues observed at the centres. These included poorly ventilated examination halls, lack of air conditioning, absence of first aid services, and inadequate medical personnel to manage potential emergencies.

“Some of the halls were too compact, and candidates were seen fanning themselves due to poor ventilation,” Oforji noted. “We frown at the absence of nurses and inadequate first aid facilities in some centres, especially those hosting up to 250 candidates.”

The committee also acknowledged complaints from candidates regarding multiple payments and registration issues, which it pledged to table for discussion with JAMB during a forthcoming stakeholders’ meeting.

Despite the challenges, Hon. Oforji praised the resilience and determination of the candidates. “You can see the zeal and commitment in our children. In spite of the uncomfortable conditions in some centres, their determination to succeed is commendable,” he said.

He continued, “We are very, very proud of them. The level of their commitment gives us renewed hope that Nigeria can overcome its current challenges. These young people are making us proud.”

The committee concluded by reaffirming its commitment to engaging JAMB leadership and recommending policy and operational improvements aimed at enhancing the quality, safety, and integrity of future UTME exercises.