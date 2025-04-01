Rep Oke dismisses recall petition as baseless

By Efe Onadjae

The lawmaker representing Igboetiti/Uzo Uwani Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Martins Oke, has dismissed a recall petition against him as an “academic exercise”, calling the allegations false and misleading.

Four constituents—Chizoba Ugwuagbo, Clinton Ogbonna, Amah Sabinus, and Onyekachi Okenwa Stephen—had petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), citing non-performance, lack of constituency engagement, incompetence, and negligence as reasons for their action.

However, in a statement by his media aide, Solomon Gwiyi, Dr. Oke dismissed the claims, labeling them “a tissue of lies, inaccurate reports, and deliberate misinformation.”

Gwiyi highlighted Oke’s key legislative and constituency efforts, including: Sponsoring a bill to create Adada State in the Southeast. Pushing for federal intervention in completing the Adada River Dam.

Addressing insecurity along Ukpata Road in Uzo Uwani. Holding town hall meetings with community members. Distributing three trucks of fertilizers to over 500 farmers in August 2024. Providing 3,000 bags of rice to constituents for the December 2024 festive season. Operating a fully-equipped constituency office in Aku, Igboetiti LGA.

The media aide urged critics to verify Oke’s constituency projects before spreading false narratives. He reaffirmed the lawmaker’s commitment to effective representation and community development.