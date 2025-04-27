Remo Stars crowned NPFL champions for first time

Remo Stars made history on Sunday night, clinching their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a gritty 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes.

In a tense game filled with missed chances, Olamilekan Adedayo emerged the hero, firing home the decisive goal in the 84th minute to spark wild celebrations.

From the outset, Remo Stars showed attacking intent. Alex Oyowah had an early goal ruled out for offside, and several opportunities fell to Nduka Junior, Sikiru Alimi, and Bello Babatunde, but the breakthrough refused to come in the first half.

In the second half, Remo Stars pushed harder, with Oyowah hitting the crossbar and testing the goalkeeper again. Substitutions brought fresh energy, and after Haruna Hadi narrowly missed, Adedayo finally broke the deadlock, rifling the ball into the net to seal the victory.

The Sky Blue Stars managed the closing minutes expertly to secure all three points and the championship. With this win, Remo Stars top the NPFL table with 68 points from 35 matches, marking a season of resilience, tactical brilliance, and a new chapter in Nigerian football history.

