Release arrested protesters now, end crackdown – ActionAid

File: People protest against hardship on the street of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – FOLLOWING arrest of protesters, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Tuesday, demanded their immediate release in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country.

In a statement signed by the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, and available to Vanguard, said the crackdown of peaceful protesters is unacceptable and must end.

Mamedu said the protests, led by the Take-It-Back Movement, were driven by rising anger over the unlawful declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State; the misuse of the Cybercrime Act to silence dissent; and unbearable economic hardship plaguing Nigerians, which he described as legitimate grievances and not crimes.

Therefore, he called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately direct the Nigerian Police Force to end this repression and ensure the unconditional release of all arrested citizens.

According to him, the directive issued by the Nigerian Police to stop the protest on the grounds of ‘National Police Day’ is outrageous, unconstitutional, and entirely unacceptable as the Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to peaceful assembly and expression and no police memo can override that, and added that attempt to suppress dissent is not only unlawful but also deeply cowardly.

He said: “‘Rather than addressing the nation and engaging with young people, the Nigerian Police responded with tear gas and unlawful arrests of peaceful demonstrators.

“The President and the Nigerian Police must understand that citizens will not tolerate this abuse of power. It is a direct assault on democracy. How many more people does this government plan to arrest if millions take to the streets? Do they plan to crush every voice demanding a better future.

“The heavy-handed response to these protests dangerously mirrors the brutality of the now-defunct SARS unit. The Nigerian government must remember the events of the #EndSARS protests, when young Nigerians rose in unity to reject police violence and impunity. The citizenry will not allow the nation to take that path again.

“Now is the time for the President to engage in meaningful, public dialogue with protest leaders and civil society organisations to address the real issues behind these protests.

“ActionAid Nigeria hereby demands the: Immediate and unconditional release of all arrested protesters. An end to the use of force, intimidation, and tear gas against peaceful citizens.

“Full respect for the constitutional right to protest, speak, and assemble. Immediate investigation and accountability for all acts of violence or abuse by security forces.”