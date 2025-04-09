Recruitment: FG tasks federal tertiary institutions on transparent process

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, has directed all federal tertiary institutions that have been granted waivers to recruit staff to publicly advertise the available vacancies in at least one national daily newspaper, on their respective websites, and in other relevant academic and professional journals.

This directive aims to ensure a transparent, open, and competitive recruitment process that offers equal opportunity to all eligible Nigerians.

This follows the waivers granted to Federal Tertiary Institutions based on submissions made by these institutions concerning their manpower requirements, in line with the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of our higher education institutions.

In addition, all federal tertiary institutions are reminded to submit their recruitment needs to the ministry for review by the Committee on Waiver and Recruitment.

A statement to this effect by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, said the ,”The Ministry has put in place adequate mechanisms to ensure compliance and will not hesitate to apply sanctions against any institution that fails to adhere to this directive.”

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains firmly dedicated to promoting integrity and fairness in all matters related to the Nigerian higher education system,” the statement added.