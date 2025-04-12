Real Madrid must plug defensive leaks – Ancelotti

Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti demanded greater solidity in defence from his team ahead of their visit to face Alaves on Sunday in La Liga.

Champions Los Blancos, second, are chasing leaders Barcelona in the Spanish title race.

Madrid were humbled 3-0 by Arsenal in a Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash on Tuesday and have let in 11 goals in their last four games across all competitions.

“Above all in recent weeks there’s been a general dip (among the team),” Ancelotti told a news conference Saturday.

“We have let in a lot of goals in recent games and we have to put a stop to that, above all when those up front are not as effective as usual.”

Barcelona face Leganes on Saturday before Madrid take on Alaves, with Ancelotti insisting his players would be focused on that match although the second leg against Arsenal on Wednesday is around the corner.

“We will try to win because it’s fundamental to get our good feeling back,” explained Ancelotti.

“Everyone is thinking about Wednesday but all that depends on our performance tomorrow.

“Each defeat is always the same, when you lose, these are difficult moments… but luckily in football after a defeat, an opportunity arrives.

“The team has trained well and is focussed.”

Ancelotti accepted statistics showed his players had run less than their Arsenal counterparts in the defeat at the Emirates but said that was not the main reason for what happened.

“In the past we’ve run less and, despite that, we’ve won two Champions Leagues,” said the coach, whose side triumphed in 2022 and 2024.

“We can do more (in that regard) but it’s not just about that.”

Ancelotti has come under pressure in the Spanish media after the Arsenal game but he brushed off reports suggesting he would lose his job at the end of the campaign.

“The contract is quite clear and we will talk about the future at the end of the season,” he said, with his deal expiring in 2026.

“The club always supports me, above all in the difficult moments.”

AFP