Re-emergence of anthrax

An outbreak of anthrax recently reported in a farm in Zamfara State serves as another stark reminder of the ongoing public health challenges in Nigeria. Confirming the outbreak, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development called for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate risks associated with the disease.

Before this, in July 2023, Nigeria reported its first case of the disease in recent years. The case was confirmed on a mixed livestock farm in Niger State.

Just one reported incident of anthrax is classified as an epidemic demanding immediate attention and a coordinated response. Anthrax is an acute bacterial, and naturally occurring disease of herbivores that infects humans through contact. It is caused by the bacterium bacillus anthracis, which lives in the soil and usually infects wild and domestic animals, such as goats, cattle and sheep.

Humans become sick with the disease by handling animal products such as wool, hide, or bone from animals infected with the anthrax bacterium. While anthrax outbreaks are fairly common among agricultural workers, people who work with animals, such as farmers, veterinarians and butchers, are at higher risk.

The zoonotic (animal-to-human) nature of anthrax underscores the interconnectedness of human and animal health, emphasising the importance of a one-health approach to disease prevention and control. If anthrax is not identified and treated promptly, it can cause pneumonia, breathing difficulties, shock and death. Symptoms of the infection include flu-like symptoms like coughing, fever and muscular aches. Over the last decade or so, anthrax has been among the top five most prioritised zoonotic diseases in Nigeria.

While there is usually no animal-animal or human-human transmission of anthrax, human infection remains potentially hazardous. This is why a decisive response is required and relevant authorities, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, FMARD. The National Biosafety Management Agency, NBMA, and the National Veterinary Research Institute, NVRI, should step up surveillance and testing immediately.

Continuous surveillance and monitoring of animal populations and human cases are vital to track the spread of the disease and ensure timely intervention. As a zoonotic and vaccine-preventable disease, adequate vaccination of susceptible animal populations will reduce the risk of transmission to humans. Public education on clinical presentations of anthrax in livestock would also increase the identification of its symptoms and prevent people from touching, processing, or purchasing animals showing any symptoms.

A positive behavioural change is needed to ensure the disease does not spread and become endemic in Nigeria. The national Anthrax Technical Working Group, ATWG, should rekindle the emergency operations centre to serve as a national coordination mechanism.

Nigeria should strengthen its capacity to effectively respond to future disease outbreaks and protect the health and well-being of its citizens.