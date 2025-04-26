Rainstorm destroys over 50 houses in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Residents of Mahanga community in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have cried out to Governor Abdullahi Sule for help after the havoc caused by rainstorm on Friday night.

Over 50 houses in the community and other villages were pulled down by the devastating windstorm.

The community leader, Mr. James Arthur, appealed to the state governor, local government chairman and other political office holders to come to the community’s rescue.

“We, the residents of Mahanga community in Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, are writing to bring to your attention the devastating impact of a severe windstorm that hit our community yesterday.

“The windstorm has caused damage to our homes, infrastructure, and school leaving many of us in dire need of assistance. We kindly appeal to you to provide emergency assistance to help us recover from this disaster.

“Your timely intervention would be greatly appreciated in providing relief materials, shelter, and support to our community.

“We are confident that your representation will make a significant difference in our time of need,” Arthur said.

According to the leader of the group, over 50 houses were affected by the heavy windstorm, with the roofs of many houses removed while others collapsed, leaving many households stranded.