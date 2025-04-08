Qualitative learning achievable through exposure to culture – Edun

By Etop Ekanem

The CEO and Director of Grace Schools, Gbagada, Lagos, Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun, has emphasized the vital role culture plays in educating students, describing it as a powerful tool for enhancing learning.

According to her, “The need to promote cultural heritage as an avenue to enhance learning cannot be underestimated.” She noted that culture—encompassing literature, values, norms, marriage, and more—is a way of life unique to each people and an essential part of holistic education.

Mrs. Edun stated that Grace Schools place a high premium on the promotion of cultural heritage as part of their academic philosophy. To reinforce this commitment, the school is organizing a biennial Cultural Week aimed at celebrating the cultural richness of Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa at large.

The upcoming event, themed “Exploring Our Cultural Heritage,” is scheduled to take place from April 8 to April 11, 2025.

Notable cultural figures expected to participate include Mr. Qudus Onikeku, CEO of the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History; Professor Oladipo Ajiboye; and Professor Mopelola Omoegun.

A major highlight of the week will be the appearance of contemporary actress Oluwatosin Adeyemi.

The Cultural Week will feature a range of engaging activities such as art exhibitions, drama, language showcases, traditional food, and dance performances—all designed to immerse students in the richness of African culture.