Quadri: No one is above the law, regardless of age – Police

…Say statement provided by Quadri shows he is 18

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, has said that statement provided by Quadri Alabi indicates, he is 18-year-old, and not 17 as widely claimed. He emphasized that no one is above the law, regardless of age.

Moshood made this statement during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

His comments follow the release of Alabi from Kirikiri Prison by the Apapa Magistrate Court, Court 9, sitting at Orege, Ajegunle (Sikiru Adagun Courthouse), after he was cleared of charges related to conspiracy and armed robbery.

Alabi who became a national figure during the 2023 general elections when he boldly stood in front of Peter Obi’s campaign convoy.

The court ruled that Alabi had no case to answer, marking a major legal victory after spending several months in custody.

Speaking on the morning brief, CP Moshood said, “Nothing is considered an offense unless it is clearly defined by law. And for any offense, there are procedures in place for handling offenders, whether they are minors or adults. The difference lies in how they are processed, not whether they are held accountable.”

He noted that many young offenders involved in robbery or cultism fall within Alabi’s age group. “The fear these so-called minors create in the community is real. But even then, we must operate strictly within the law,” he said.

According to Moshood, the police have written records of Alabi’s own statement where he declared himself to be 18 years old. “I personally checked the record at Amukoko Police Station. He wrote down his age as 18, and that’s the basis on which we proceeded with the investigation.”

He added that being 18 means Alabi is no longer considered a minor under Nigerian law. “If you’re 18 or claim to be 18, you’ll be treated accordingly.”

Regarding claims that Alabi is underage, Moshood said the documents presented by Alabi’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, must be verified. “The best person to confirm someone’s age is their parent. A birth certificate or affidavit of age declaration must be thoroughly investigated. These days, with AI and digital tools, anything can be fabricated.”

He also mentioned that the police are still awaiting the Department of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) advice. “We don’t yet know whether he was granted bail, discharged, or acquitted. We’ll study the DPP’s advice once it’s available.”

Moshood clarified that the trial has not yet begun. “We only went to court for a remand order based on the boy’s statement. The trial hasn’t started yet. Once it does, he’ll be arraigned and expected to take his plea.”

Police Commissioner reaffirmed that the police acted based on the suspect’s own statement and are committed to following due process under the law.