Putin won’t attend Pope’s funeral — Kremlin

Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose foreign travel is limited by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, will not attend Pope Francis’s funeral, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
“No. The president has no such plans,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin, who is subject to the ICC warrant for the alleged forced deportation of children during Russia’s offensive on Ukraine, would go to Saturday’s funeral.
