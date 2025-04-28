Power outage stops games on clay-courts Madrid Open

By Enitan Abdultawab

The national power outage that has recently ravaged Spain and Portugal has put a stop to the ongoing tennis games in the Madrid Open.

The outage took place in these cities on Monday midday, and this has affected a lot of things including card payment, public transportation amidst several others.

Organizers of the event had had to put an end to the games in order to ensure total and general safety of the games, players and fans. Consequently, the games could not continue as several tech equipment that are used could not function without electricity.

“For reasons beyond the control of the organisation and in order to guarantee general safety, the nationwide power-cut experienced in Spain on Monday 28 April has forced the cancellation of both the day and night sessions at the Mutua Madrid Open”

When a local power outage impacted scoreboards and the camera above the court, the third-round match between Fearnley and Grigor Dimitrov had already reached a crucial point, with Fearnley breaking the serve of the 15th seed to stay in the contest.

The pair were eventually asked to vacate the court pending the time the power issue would be rectified.

Also, Matteo Arnaldi was leading Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 3-2 when play was suspended. That match later continued — apparently with manual line calling — and Arnaldi won 6-3, 6-4.

In the same vein, shortly before the outage, Gauff had defeated Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2 before her voice was cut off while she was conducting a post-match interview on the court.

Vanguard News