Police in Delta raid kidnappers’ hideouts, kill 5

By Ochuko Akuopha

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have shot dead five suspected kidnappers in a fierce gun battle.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed in a statement, said the suspected kidnappers had engaged the operatives in the gun battle after a raid on one of their hideouts in a forest between Issele-Asagba and Utulu.

He said the operatives had earlier stormed another of the kidnappers hideouts in Agu-Amawbia forest, Anambra state where they recovered one Ak-47 rifle, and 132 rounds of live ammunition.

He said: “Operatives of CP-Special Assignment team on 21st April 2025, acting on intelligence relating to kidnapping in Ubuluku, isseluku, issele-Asagba and environs by one Bellow Abubakar and his gang members, the operatives stormed one of their hideouts in Agu-Amawbia forest, Anambra state.

“During the raid of the suspects hideout in the forest, the operatives recovered one Ak-47 rifle, one hundred and thirty-two rounds of live ammunition.

“Investigation was extended to another of their hideout in a forest between Issele-Asagba and Utulu, where the said Bellow Abubakar and his gang members were waiting in ambush.

“The suspected kidnappers attacked the policemen in a fierce gun battle but the team who were aware of the battle ahead reciprocated in like manner. The suspects could not withstand the firepower of the operatives, as ran in different direction with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“Five of the suspects including the said bellow Abubakar who could not escape due to severity of their injuries were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Two additional AK-47 rifles and 18 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered in the forest. Manhunt for other injured fleeing suspects in ongoing.”

Vanguard News