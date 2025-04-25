Police hand over nine suspected child traffickers to NAPTIP in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has handed over nine individuals suspected of involvement in child trafficking to the Uyo Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, made this known while receiving the new Uyo Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Ubong Ekwere, in his office on Friday. He stated that the suspects were apprehended during targeted operations carried out at specific locations based on credible intelligence.

Azare condemned the exploitation of children for financial gain and emphasized the Command’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with other security and enforcement agencies to curb trafficking and related crimes.

Speaking to journalists following the handover, NAPTIP’s Uyo Zonal Commander, Mr. Ubong Ekwere, confirmed that the suspects are believed to have been involved in activities related to the illegal buying and selling of individuals.

He called for increased cooperation among stakeholders, including the Akwa Ibom State Government, to enhance the fight against human trafficking in the region.

Ekwere assured that a thorough investigation would commence immediately. “Once the investigation is concluded, the suspects will be charged to court,” he said. “There will be no cover-ups or impunity; the legal process will be fully followed, and all suspects will be held accountable under the law.”