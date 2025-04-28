Police declared me wanted without invitation — Daughter of ABC Transport owner

The Nigeria Police Force.

By Efe Onodjae

Ihuoma Julia Nneji, 34, daughter of the owner of ABC Transport, claimed over the weekend that she was declared wanted by the police without any prior invitation or notification of a petition against her.

She was recently listed in a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF NCCC), Abuja, for criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking.

In a statement, she insisted she never defamed or blackmailed anyone on her verified social media pages or elsewhere.Instead, she claimed she is the victim of blackmail and threats from her former boyfriend, Henry Uzochukwu, the complainant in the case.According to her: “I met Henry Uzochukwu in April 2024, and we started getting to know each other. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned”.

“This conflict began in August 2024 when I called off our wedding, scheduled for November 2024, due to unresolved issues regarding Henry’s sexuality. I found incriminating evidence suggesting he is gay and decided not to proceed with the marriage.

“Further investigations revealed not only his interest in men but also that he had been engaged multiple times without disclosing the reasons for the failed marriages. I discovered that the woman he was to marry before me left him a week before the wedding over the same issue.

“I was deceived and manipulated by the many lies he told.

“After I canceled the wedding, he began to harass me, threatened my life, and falsely accused me of operating an Instagram page spreading rumors about him — a claim that is speculative and untrue.”