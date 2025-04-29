Police bust notorious gunmen’s camp in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Anambra State Police Command have dismantled a notorious gunmen’s camp at Osumoghu Isieke Village, Ihiala Local Government Area.

The operation, described as a major breakthrough, was carried out following credible intelligence received by security agencies, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

During the raid, a 35-year-old suspect, Ewulu Chikwo, was arrested. Ikenga disclosed that at the time of his arrest, Chikwo and his gang were allegedly plotting to enforce an illegal sit-at-home order scheduled for the following Monday.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect is a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and had participated in the 2022 attack on the Ukpor Divisional Police Headquarters in Nnewi South LGA, during which Inspector Stella Maris, a policewoman, was brutally murdered.

Following the successful operation, the Joint Security Force has intensified patrols in and around the area, which had long been considered a high-risk zone due to criminal activities.

The Anambra State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to acting swiftly on actionable intelligence and vowed to continue efforts toward the arrest of other fleeing gang members.