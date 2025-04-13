Police bust car theft syndicate in Abuja, recover two stolen vehicles, arrest three suspects

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismantled a notorious car theft syndicate operating in Abuja, recovering two stolen vehicles and arresting three key members of the gang.

The suspects reportedly confessed to refurbishing stolen vehicles, altering their colours, and reselling them as newer models to unsuspecting buyers.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“On April 11, 2025, following a distress call received by the Durumi Division regarding the theft of a gold-coloured 2005 Toyota Corolla (registration number KUJ 208 DA) from a residence, operatives swiftly launched an investigation,” she stated.

The stolen vehicle was tracked to a workshop in Durumi, where it was undergoing illegal refurbishment. The car’s colour was already being changed in an attempt to conceal its identity and prepare it for quick resale.

Further searches at the workshop led to the recovery of another red Toyota Corolla (registration number GWA 844 CK), which had earlier been reported stolen from a residence in Jikwoyi.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene: Steven Musa, David Dalyol (a painter) and Ibrahim Mohammed (a mechanic).

During interrogation, the trio confessed to being part of a larger car theft syndicate operating across Wuse, Central Area, Jikwoyi, and Bwari within the FCT. They admitted to stealing multiple vehicles, refurbishing them, and selling them off as upgraded models.

The suspects remain in police custody and will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao S. Adewale, commended the swift action of the officers involved and urged residents to install vehicle tracking systems and anti-theft devices to enhance recovery efforts in the event of a theft.

“The FCT Police Command remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of all residents,” the statement added.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08033111911, or 07057321547