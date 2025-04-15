Plateau: Outrage grows over killings, Gov Mutfwang apologises

By Bashir Bello, Marie-Therese Nanlong & Ibrahim Hassan

JOS — Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State yesterday apologised to the people of Bassa Local Government Area for the failure of government and security agencies to protect lives and properties, as condemnations trailed the killings.

This is as a survivor of the attack lamented that his sister wouldn’t have died if she had not, out of fear, run out of her hiding.

The governor’s apology came on a day former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, ex-governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, and the northern chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, condemned the killings and tasked government to punish the perpetrators. Recall that no fewer than 52 persons were killed last Sunday night at Zike community of the LGA, barely two weeks after same number of persons were slaughtered in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state, bringing the total killed to 104.

The governor, who gave the apology at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Miango community of the state, said: “I will tell you the truth, I have been crying since yesterday (Monday) because I had trusted God that all the arrangements were put in place, that this will not happen again. We have made investments in security. “But like all human arrangements, sometimes they fail. I want to admit that on Sunday night into Monday morning, we failed you. Please, forgive me.”

He urged the people not to relent in their efforts to secure their communities and ensure that they complement security agencies’ efforts by providing vital information for intelligence gathering and expose the antics of the criminals.

Governor Mutfwang, who was in the company of security chiefs and members of the state executive council, was in Zikke community to commiserate with the people on the death of over fifty persons killed in the attacks.

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Irigwe land, Ronku Aka, who is the Brangwe of Irigwe, urged government to come to the aid of the communities with the provision of social amenities in the area. The governor and the entourage also visited some of the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

The victims have been buried, even as members of the community demanded action to stem the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

My sister got killed when she left our hiding place — Survivor

A survivor of the attack lamented the palpable fear that prompted his sister to run out of their hiding place and got killed when the attackers invaded their home.“The survivor, Eric Danlami, said they were asleep when the invaders came into the hamlet at about midnight, as the sounds of gunshots and the pandemonium woke them.“His words: “We had retired to bed in the night without any form of suspicion of any kind of problems.

At the time we heard the sporadic gunshots and movement of the people, we found a place to hide in one of the rooms, not knowing that the attackers had already entered our elder brother’s apartment at the boy’s quarters and slaughtered them, a family of five.“”His wife and first son survived and are currently in the hospital, but my sister, whom we were hiding together in a room, was afraid that they would enter the house.

As she left the place we were hiding to go to another hiding place, she was sighted. They shot at her and she didn’t survive it.”

IGP speaks of deployment of more personnel, resources

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who was also in the state yesterday, said the days of perpetrators of attacks on rural communities in Plateau State were numbered and assured the people of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring adequate security in the state.“He said: “We condemn these acts of violence and recognise their devastating impact, especially on local farmers. In response, we have deployed more security personnel and resources to the affected areas and are working closely with other security agencies.

”Intelligence gathering efforts have also been intensified to identify and bring the masterminds behind these attacks to justice. We will work tirelessly until these issues are resolved. I assure you that these criminal elements will soon be outnumbered. I appeal to the people of Plateau to remain calm and peaceful.”

PIDAN demands justice for victims

Meanwhile, the President of Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives, PIDAN, the umbrella body of the 56 autonomous communities in Plateau State, Amb. Nanpon Sheni, at a media briefing, demanded justice for the victims through accelerated arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“The peaceful indigenous tribes of Plateau State have been subjected to sustained acts of genocide by terrorist groups connected to global terrorist networks. They perpetrate heinous acts such as rape of women and girls, assaults on houses of worship and kidnapping.

“If these attacks remain unchecked, its ramifications for Nigeria’s stability, security and prosperity will be catastrophic. We call on the international community, the federal, and state governments and all stakeholders to acknowledge the gravity of the plight of Nigerians under this siege and take immediate action to push back terrorism.

“We demand justice for the victims of terrorism and genocide through the accelerated prosecutions as promised by the President.

Nigerians dying from Tinubu’s incompetence — Atiku

Reacting to the killings, former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, blamed President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the recent spike in deadly attacks across the state, accusing the government of incompetence and failure to protect lives.

In a strongly-worded statement posted on his official Facebook page yesterday, Atiku expressed deep sorrow over the killing of at least 52 persons in Zike community, Kwali district of Bassa Local Government Area, just days after a similar tragedy in Bokkos LGA, underlining what he described as “the worsening state of security in our country.

“I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau State.” Atiku wrote further.

“It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives as a result of the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration.

”The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them.”

Beyond Plateau, the former vice president also decried the rising tide of terrorism in Borno State, citing statements from Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, and the Shehu of Borno, which indicated growing losses in both lives and territory to insurgents.

“These disturbing developments underscore the total collapse of the current administration’s security policy and architecture,” Atiku said.

He further criticized the Federal Government’s failure to bring terrorists and bandits to justice, noting that some suspects arrested as far back as 2016 are yet to be prosecuted.

He added: “If the same level of urgency and energy were devoted to the prosecution of terrorists as we have seen applied to the trials of political critics, we would have sent a clear and forceful message that crime has nsequences.’

He also condemned the failure to prevent cross-border incursions by armed groups, labeling it a “national disgrace.”

Perpetrators must be brought to book — Kwankwaso

On hs part, the presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in 2023 election, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, called on the relevant authorities to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous killings in Plateau State were brought to book.

He also urged the relevant authorities to rise to their responsibility to ensure the state was not allowed to become a hotbed of violence by ensuring that all lives and properties were protected.

Kwankwaso in a post on his verified Facebook handle said: “I am saddened to learn of the attack on Zike community, Kimakpa, in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the death of 52 people and destruction of several properties.

“This sad attack came after over fifty persons were killed within a week in attacks over five communities in the state.

“It is important that Plateau State must not be allowed to become a hotbed of violence and wanton destruction again after the relative peace it has enjoyed in recent years.

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibility to ensure that all lives and properties are protected and the message of peace should be embraced by everyone in the state and beyond.

Killings in Plateau, agenda by known group — Jang

In his reaction, former governor of Plateau State and ex-senator representing Plateau North senatorial district, Jonah Jang, condemned the recurring spate of killings in the state, saying the attacks and killing of over 100 lives within two week was painful.“

He advised President Tinubu to convene an expanded meeting with community leaders to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation in Plateau State, adding that such a meeting will provide a platform for stakeholders to share insights and experiences, and enable the President develop a more informed approach to tackling the problem.“

In a statement issued in Jos yesterday, Jang said: “Let’s call a spade a spade, I offer my deepest condolences to the government and people of Plateau State in the wake of the recent wave of attacks that have claimed numerous innocent lives. ”These senseless killings have caused pain and suffering for our great state and its people, and we must take immediate action to put an end to this violence. “I commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his tireless efforts to find a lasting solution to this crisis. His dedication to the safety and well-being of Plateau citizens is truly commendable. I also applaud President Bola Tinubu for his determination to stop the senseless killings of innocent citizens.

”His commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerians, particularly those in Plateau State, is a positive step forward.

“However, I believe it is important to address a misconception in the President’s recent statement directing Governor Mutfwang to resolve the ‘communal issue.’ This suggestion appears to stem from inaccurate briefings by his advisers.

”The attacks in Plateau State are not merely communal disputes; they are perpetrated by a known group with a specific agenda. It is crucial for the President to understand the true nature of these attacks in order to address them effectively.

Additionally, I advise President Tinubu to convene an expanded meeting with community leaders to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation in Plateau State. Such a meeting would provide a platform for stakeholders to share their insights and experiences, as this will enable the President to develop a more informed approach to tackling this problem.

The former Plateau governor urged the people of the state to remain strong and resist any attempts to undermine their existence.

“As peace-loving and welcoming citizens, we have endured enough. It is time for us to defend ourselves against these aggressors and demand justice. I call upon the people of Plateau State to stay united, vigilant and proactive in the face of these attacks,” he said.

Northern CAN condemns killings in Plateau

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Northern Nigeria, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, also strongly condemned the brutal killings in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

CAN in a statement signed by the chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, said the Christian body was deeply saddened and outraged by the senseless and barbaric attacks that claimed the lives of innocent and peace-loving citizens.

These repeated acts of violence are not only a violation of human dignity and the sanctity of life, but they are also a direct threat to the peace and unity of our state and the nation at large.“’Northern CAN stands in solidarity with the grieving families and the entire people of Bassa LGA in this moment of pain. We call on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

”We also urge the government at all levels to take proactive steps to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further loss of lives.”

Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam reiterated that the time had come for all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, security operatives, and community-based organizations, to unite in purpose and work together to end the cycle of violence that had plagued Plateau State for far too long.“”We pray for peace, healing, and justice. Plateau must not bleed again,” Rev Pam added.

