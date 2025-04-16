Plateau Killings: Police arrest two high-profile suspects

…as IGP Condemns “Senseless” Violence

…Orders Additional Deployments to Restore Peace

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has once again strongly condemned the recent wave of killings in Plateau State, describing them as “senseless, utterly reprehensible, and a grave assault on national peace and security.”

In a statement released by the Force Headquarters on Wednesday, the IGP expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives during his visit to the state on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

According to the statement, two high-profile suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings in Bokkos Local Government Area and are currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

“The Nigeria Police Force is diligently working to uncover the motives behind these attacks, identify and apprehend other suspects involved in the killings,” the statement read.

As part of efforts to stabilize the security situation in the state, the IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to take charge of all police operations in Plateau State.

Following this directive, the DIG has led a team on aerial surveillance missions over the Bokkos and Bassa areas and is currently engaging local stakeholders in a confidence-building effort.

“After a comprehensive review of the security operations, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional police personnel and resources to Plateau State to enhance rapid response and patrol high-risk areas,” the Force added.

The police have also begun on-the-ground assessments to determine the most strategic deployment of these operational resources aimed at preventing further violence.

The IGP assured residents of Plateau State that the Police Force remains fully committed to restoring peace and order, and called on the public to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and provide useful information that could aid investigations.

“The Inspector-General of Police extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and stands in solidarity with the people of Plateau State during this difficult time.”

The Nigeria Police reaffirmed its dedication to bringing all perpetrators of the attacks to justice and ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the state.