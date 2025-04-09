Plateau Killings: IGP deploys counter-terrorism squad to troubled communities

…Directs DIG Operations to Lead Intervention on Ground

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — In response to the renewed wave of deadly attacks in Plateau State since March 28, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of counter-terrorism units, tactical squads, and advanced surveillance resources to affected communities.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the police chief described the move as part of an urgent effort to curb the violence and restore peace to the region.

“This decisive action underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to restore peace, ensure the safety and security of all residents, and bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice,” the statement said.

The IGP has assigned the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to coordinate the response. DIG Yakubu arrived in Plateau on Tuesday, April 8, where he met with the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, to assess the situation and extend the IGP’s condolences to affected communities.

The deployment includes: Highly trained tactical personnel, Drones for aerial surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), Units of the Police Mobile Force, Helicopters and Specialized platoons from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

These assets will be strategically deployed for special operations, particularly in Bokkos Local Government Area and neighboring communities, which have suffered repeated attacks.

The violence, which began with a brutal assault in Bokkos on March 28, has escalated into a series of attacks that have left dozens dead and many others injured. Communities remain in fear, and the toll continues to rise.

DIG Yakubu, during his visit, discussed long-term solutions with the state government and community leaders, focusing on addressing the root causes of the violence and preventing further bloodshed.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the Plateau State Government, local communities, and other security agencies to ensure lasting peace in the state.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and support law enforcement efforts by providing credible information to assist ongoing investigations.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not relent in its duty to protect lives and property. We are committed to restoring normalcy and justice in Plateau State,” the IGP assured.