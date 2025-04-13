Plateau killings continue as three dead in Zogu community

*Troops of OpSH claim arrest of alleged ISWAP members

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

After the Bokkos massacre, three persons have been confirmed killed in the Zogu community, Miango District, Irigwe Chiefdom of the Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The leadership of the Irigwe Development Association, IDA, that confirmed the incident said the deceased are of the same family.

Sam Jugo, the National Publicity Secretary of IDA, said, “IDA has been notified of yet another attack on Zogu village, Miango yesterday the 11th April, 2025 at about 10 pm which claimed the lives of a father and two of his sons namely: Weyi Gebeh, 56 years, Zhu Weyi, 25 years, and Henry Weyi, 16 years old.

“This recent event brings to nine deaths recorded this week alone. IDA expresses its utmost displeasure on the deteriorating situation in Irigweland and calls on the security agencies to do whatever that is required to halt this barbarism on our land and perpetrators apprehended to face justice.

“The way criminal elements invade our motherland and kill with impunity seems to suggest a more sinister motive. IDA therefore calls on the Plateau State government and the security to do the needful and stop the killing of innocent people in Irigweland.”

In another development, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A have arrested two members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Plateau State. The Media Information Officer of OpSH, Major Samson Zhakom, in a statement at the weekend, noted, “In a coordinated operation on 11 April 2025, troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shendam busted an ISWAP cell located around Yelwa axis in Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

“During the sting operation, two suspected ISWAP members identified as Abdulkadir Dalhatu 25 years-old and Ubaidu Hassan 25 years-old posing as tailors were arrested by troops. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were mandated by ISWAP Commander to use the cover of tailoring to facilitate the establishment of ISWAP bases in Plateau and Bauchi States. The suspects are in custody for further action.

“Additionally, on 11 April 2025, troops of Sector 4 OPSH conducted follow-up operation at the hideout of a wanted criminal at Mazat Village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. During the operation, the suspect fled before troops arrived at the scene.

However, troops searched the hideout and recovered 1 AK-47 rifle with registration number 23402 as well as 1 AK-47 magazine buried in the building. The recovered weapons are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to nab the fleeing criminal and also recover other weapons in his possession.

“On the 12 April 2025, troops of Sector 2 OPSH acting on credible intelligence laid ambush against bandits along Road Pinau – Bangalala in Wase LGA of Plateau State. During the operation, troops made contact and neutralized one bandit while others fled with possible gunshot injuries. Troops exploited the general area and recovered one fabricated pistol.”

He called for more credible information to aid the operations of troops as they intensify onslaughts on arm-carrying criminals.