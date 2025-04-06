Plateau Killings: Arewa group demands compensation for victims

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has condemned the recent killings in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and called for immediate compensation for the victims and their families.

Describing the attack as a “senseless act of violence,” the group expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and destruction of communities, calling it a stark reminder of the growing insecurity in various parts of the country.

In a statement issued by its President General, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, AYCF said, “This tragic incident is not only a profound violation of human rights but also a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity in various parts of our nation.”

Shettima stressed that the perpetrators must be swiftly brought to justice and urged the government to take decisive steps to prevent further bloodshed.

“We at AYCF express our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and the affected communities who have suffered irreparable losses. The pain and trauma caused by such violence cannot be understated, and it is a reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms,” he added.

The group further demanded that the government provide adequate compensation to the victims’ families, noting that while the loss of life and livelihood cannot be fully restored, financial and psychological support is crucial for survivors to rebuild.

AYCF called for the establishment of a dedicated fund to support victims, including provisions for medical care, trauma counseling, and financial aid for those who lost loved ones or property.

“This is not just a call for justice; it is a call for compassion, accountability, and a collective commitment to ensuring that such atrocities do not continue to plague our nation,” the statement read.

The group also extended its condolences to Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, and the people of the state, describing the attack as “yet another senseless bloodshed.”

AYCF reaffirmed its solidarity with the victims and emphasized the need to prioritize the safety and dignity of all Nigerian citizens.