Plateau, Benue Killings: FG must recalibrate security architecture, restructure Nigeria – Gani Adams

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the federal government to recalibrate Nigeria’s security architecture and infrastructure to stop the mindless killings, kidnappings and other vices pervasive across the nation.

Adams made this call yesterday while delivering a keynote address at the grand finale of the 2025 Eledumare Festival in Lagos.

Speaking with specific reference to the insecurity issues and humanitarian crisis confronting the nation in Ondo, Plateau and Benue States, which have been turned into killing fields in recent weeks, he said the barbaric killings outrightly negate the virtues of peace and love, which ought to hold our society together.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo noted that no nation develops as a result of one section rising up against another in mindless attacks.

He condemned the unending activities of armed herders suspected to be behind the killings and kidnappings in the three states referenced, the North Central region and other parts of the country.

According to him, the resurgence of the violent killings also brings back to the front burner the pressing issue of restructuring of the Nigerian polity that would give birth to state and local government police.

“We cannot because of the political benefits of the federal government, continue to ignore what would be of immense benefit to the rest of the country.

“These insecurity issues go a long way in affecting food security, given the important role Benue, Plateau and Ondo State play in the food production cycle of the nation. The crisis also gives a sense of instability and discourages foreign investors.

“The government at the centre cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these necessary demands. The time to act is now. We must act decisively in the interest of our people,” he said.

Speaking on the essence of the 21-day Eledumare Festival, which concluded yesterday amid immense celebration and featured a performance by Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, Iba Adams said it is to celebrate God Almighty and also showcase the rich aspect of the culture and tradition of Yoruba people.

“The essence of the festival is to praise God for his magnificence and for what he has done in our lives.

“Most importantly, through the events held during the festival, we have also been able to promote culture and tradition, and promote tourism and commerce within the host communities, while also ensuring lasting peace within our society.

“We also had our day with widows, and visited the School for the blind and motherless homes as part of our humanitarian outreach,” he said.

Adams observed that the relative peace being enjoyed in the Southwest region is not unconnected with the over 20 cultural festivals being celebrated in different communities and the annual Eledumare festival that the Olokun Festival Foundation organises.

He noted that the impact of the festivals in the spiritual realm in helping to protect the peace and tranquility in the southwest region cannot be contested.

“This underscores the need to always value and preserve our culture and tradition,” Adams added.

The Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) has been promoting the Eledumare Festival for 13 years.

This year’s festival featured prayers to Almighty God, Harvest of Praise, sports such as boxing competition, football tournament, beach soccer, taekwando competition, table tennis competition, draft, ludo, ayo olopon, and a fashion show.

OFF also intends to promote Yoruba cultural festivals at the international level, with plans afoot to hold a festival in Brazil around May. This will be followed by Senegal and Gambia respectively.

Dignitaries that graced the grand finale of the festival included the Onifako of Ifako Kingdom, Oba Taofeek Fatusi, Obawole 1, the Alakute of Akute land, Oba Akindele Aliu; and the Onimarapa of Marapaland, Oba Adewale Amodemaja, among others. There were also performances by different traditional and cultural groups.