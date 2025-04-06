Pi Network’s price skyrockets by 40% daily as Bitcoin maintains $83K

The Pi Network saw a dramatic rebound over the weekend, gaining over 50% in value within 48 hours after hitting an all-time low.

The price surged nearly 40% in a single day to around $0.65, outpacing most altcoins, which remained flat or declined.

This unexpected rise sparked curiosity among investors. While there were no official announcements, rumors of project updates or community activity may have played a role.

Pi’s sharp movement in an otherwise calm market has renewed interest in undervalued coins with potential upside—but also high risk.

Bitcoin’s Wild Week Shows Geopolitical Sensitivity

Bitcoin swung sharply last week, starting at $81,600 and jumping to $88,500 midweek after reports that Elon Musk may have distanced himself from Trump’s advisory team. The optimism faded quickly when U.S. tariffs hit, followed by a China-triggered dip that sent BTC back to $81,600 before stabilizing above $83,000.

Bitcoin’s market cap now stands at $1.65 trillion with a 59.8% market dominance, but “this uncertainty illustrates the weak balance between investor sentiment and political narratives.”

Crypto Market Cap Drops $20 Billion

The broader crypto market lost nearly $20 billion over the weekend, slipping below $2.77 trillion. Despite Bitcoin’s influence, the decline reflects a risk-off mood and cautious trading behavior. Altcoins bore the brunt of capital outflows, though Bitcoin still leads investor interest.

“Traders and long-term investors must differentiate between hype-driven movements and those with strong fundamentals.”

Investor Outlook: Risks and Pockets of Potential

While Pi soared, top tokens like ETH, XRP, BNB, and SOL ended the weekend in the red. Market unpredictability, tied to global politics, continues to cloud traditional analysis. Yet, Pi’s rapid rise shows that “emerging assets can offer sizable returns in short periods.”

Both seasoned and new investors are advised to remain cautious, balancing stable holdings with selective exposure to higher-risk assets.

Vanguard News