Photos: Ganduje leads APC NWC to Buhari hours after Atiku, El-Rufai’s visit

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State on Friday.

The visit came just hours after a notable delegation of opposition leaders, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, also met with Buhari. That group included former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and former Minister of Communications Isa Pantami.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, El-Rufai insisted the meeting had no political undertones, advising “adversaries” not to lose sleep over it.

The APC leadership has not disclosed the details of their discussions with Buhari. However, the visit follows closely on the heels of a similar one by a delegation of APC governors led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who delivered Sallah greetings and congratulated Buhari on the successful conclusion of Ramadan.

Amid these back-to-back engagements, concerns have been rising over the potential defection of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) faction from the APC. The CPC, one of the four parties that merged in 2013 to form the APC, counts Buhari among its key founding members.

Despite the swirling speculation, Buhari has reiterated his loyalty to the ruling party, stating that he has no intention of leaving the APC.