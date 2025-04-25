Photos: Akpabio, others in Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other members of Nigeria’s official delegation have arrived in Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis, set to take place on Saturday.

Akpabio is heading a five-member high-level delegation appointed by President Bola Tinubu to represent Nigeria at the funeral rites of the late pontiff, who served as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Nigerian delegation includes Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji; Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Ayua Kaigama.

Sharing his reflections on social media, Akpabio wrote on Friday, “As the Leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the burial ceremony of Pope Francis, I paid tribute to our departed Pope, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian People at the Lying-in-State of Pope Francis, inside St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City.”

Vanguard News