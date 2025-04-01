Petrol: Dangote refinery resumes loading trucks after payment

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has resumed loading of the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol on trucks for oil marketers.

With the suspension of Naira for crude programme, rising price of crude oil and foreign exchange issues, the 650,000 barrels per day, bpd refinery stopped loading of trucks, based on Naira.

While loading by ships on dollar basis continued, the $20 billion refinery requested oil marketers, having an arrangements with it to “top up” payment so they can be supplied petrol.

However, checks by Vanguard indicated that many companies, including MRS Oil & Gas, which complied, were being loaded at N880 per litre, yesterday.

A reliable industry source, who confirmed the development, said: “Loading by trucks has commenced for oil marketing companies, which have added more monies.”

Meanwhile, petrol prices have risen across the country, with new pump and depot prices reaching up to N960 per litre and N900 per litre, according to the latest price list, obtained from MRS Oil and Gas by Vanguard.

The adjustments, which became effective from March 28, 2025, indicated higher prices across major cities, with Lagos having the lowest rates and northern states recording the highest.

In Lagos, petrol will sell for N930 per litre, while states in the South West, including Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, and Ondo, will pay N940 per litre.

Also, in the South South and South East regions, including Edo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Enugu, the product would be sold at N960 per litre.

In Abuja, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Nasarawa will pay N950 per litre, while Zamfara, Kano, Jos, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, and Yobe will pay N960 per litre.

The naira-for-crude arrangement was originally designed to enhance domestic fuel supply, curb import costs, and stabilise pump prices.

Under the scheme, Dangote Refinery has received 48 million barrels of crude oil in naira since October 2024, with an overall supply of 84 million barrels since it began operations in 2023.

Meanwhile, in a report obtained from its website, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery stated that “The Refinery will meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a multi-billion-dollar project that will create a market for $21 Billion per annum of Nigerian Crude. It is designed to process Nigerian crude with the ability to also process other crudes.”