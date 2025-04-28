Petokemp CEO endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori for 2027 elections

In a significant show of support, Okeleke Peter Ebuka Petokemp, CEO of Petokemp Estate Solutions, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Petokemp believes that their leadership is crucial for Delta State and Nigeria’s progress, citing their experience and ability to drive development.

“Despite the challenges facing our nation, Nigerians need to support President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori for continuity and development,” Petokemp stated.

“Their leadership has shown promise, and we urge them to fulfill their campaign promises and work harder for the betterment of Nigerians.”

Petokemp also welcomed Governor Oborevwori’s recent move to the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing confidence that it won’t hinder his ability to deliver on his promises to the people of Delta State.

“We believe that Governor Oborevwori’s leadership transcends party lines, and we look forward to seeing him fulfill his campaign promises,” he added.

This endorsement is seen as a boost to President Tinubu’s re-election bid and Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, coming from a prominent businessman and CEO of Petokemp Estate Solutions.