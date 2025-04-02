Peter Obi lists five things he would have done differently as President

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the LP in 2023.

By Bayo Wahab

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has again criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying his government has not delivered on some of its promises to Nigerians.

After almost two years of Tinubu administration, Obi believes the President has not made any visible impact on Nigerians.

The ex-governor of Anambra State assessed the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the evening of Tuesday, April 1, 2025, when he appeared on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme.

Obi said that if he were president, he would have ensured that Nigerians saw considerable change in critical sectors.

Highlighting some of the things he would have done differently, the LP chieftain said in two years, he would have tackled corruption and reduced the cost of governance in a manner that would be visible to Nigerians.

“The President that is there today how many years has he spent, two years and you could see where we are. That means you can change things in two years. If I was there in two years, you would have seen a considerable change in critical areas. I would have tackled corruption head on. I would have reduced cost of governance and you would see it, people would feel it,” he said.

Obi said his administration would have ensured that borrowed money was invested properly in healthcare, stressing that 70 percent of the sector is currently inoperative.

“Our primary healthcare today, 70 percent (of it) are not functional and we spent over N35 billion on conference centre, which conference? who is coming for the conference? You need to invest your money properly, You would have been seeing borrowed money invested in critical areas,” he submitted.

Citing Banglandesh as an example, the ex-governor said his administration would use Nigeria’s land size to turn it into a rice-producing country.

“In Bangladesh, a country with one 148,000 km² of land is producing about 60 million metric tons of rice and us, with over six times that size of land cannot do 10 percent of that,” Obi said.

Lastly, Obi agreed with President Tinubu’s devaluation of the naira; however, he faulted the manner in which the policy was implemented.

He said if he were the President, he would have floated the naira in an organised manner, adding that floating the currency is meant to support productivity.

He said, “There’s nothing wrong in devaluation, but I would have allowed the naira to float but I would have done it in an organised manner. There will be productivity. The idea of devaluing your currency, allowing it to float is that you have productivity so you can export, so people can come and buy.”

According to him, floating the naira without productivity is a double whammy.

Vanguard News