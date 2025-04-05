PDP postpones Anambra governorship primary to April 8

PDP flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted its Anambra governorship primary from April 5 to April 8.

Chidi Chidebe, PDP Anambra chairman, confirmed the development in Awka during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The primary will produce the party’s candidate for the Nov. 8 governorship election.

Chidebe said the National Secretariat approved the shift to complete necessary administrative processes and ensure a smooth exercise.

He described PDP as the most peaceful party in Anambra, ready to contest united and prepared.

“Our primary election will now hold on Tuesday, April 8.

“With the confusion in other parties, it’s clear that PDP is not the problem,” he said.

He urged members to prioritise public and party interests over personal ambitions.

Major parties in Anambra — APC, APGA, and Labour Party — are holding their primaries on Saturday.

NAN reports several aspirants have withdrawn from the race in most parties, except APGA.

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo remains APGA’s sole aspirant for the governorship ticket.