PDP NWC holds emergency meeting amid defections

PDP flag.

An emergency meeting convened by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, being held behind closed doors on Tuesday, follows the defection of high-profile individuals including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Okowa was also PDP’s vice-presidential candidate during the general elections in 2023.

Oborevwori, Okowa and others dismantled PDP’s structure in Delta as the Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, state commissioners, local government chairmen and the state’s grassroots machinery all moved to the APC.

According to Oborevwori, it was important for the state to align with the party controlling the Federal Government.