PDP BoT Women move to save party from collapse

PDP flags

…Hold Marathon Closed-Door Meeting with Acting National Chairman

…Constitute Team to Reach Out to Party Leaders

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Disturbed by the persistent internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially before and after the 2023 general elections, women members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) have stepped in with urgent efforts to prevent what they describe as the total collapse of Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Amid rising defections and deepening divisions, the BoT women have taken it upon themselves to intervene and stabilize the party, initiating dialogue to address both the leadership crisis and the internal discontent.

As part of their rescue mission, the women held a marathon closed-door meeting on Tuesday with the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, which lasted over one and a half hours.

Present at the meeting were high-profile PDP women including:

Hajia Inna Ciroma (former Minister of Women Affairs and ex-National Women Leader),

Hajia Zainab Maina (former Minister of Women Affairs),

Hauwa Musa Kida,

Hajia Maryam Dikko, and

Lawretta Mallam, among others.

Sources told Vanguard that the meeting was convened to review the current state of the party, assess efforts made to resolve the crises, and chart a sustainable path forward. The BoT, often referred to as the conscience of the party, believes their intervention is critical at this turning point.

According to the women, it was imperative they act now to avoid future questions about their role in the party’s history should the PDP disintegrate further. They emphasized that their focus is the survival of the party, not personal ambitions or internal factions.

To that end, they have constituted a reconciliation team led by Hajia Inna Ciroma, which will tour the country to engage with PDP governors, stakeholders, and members, in a bid to mediate, reconcile differences, and revive the party’s structures.

Speaking with Vanguard, Hajia Inna Ciroma stated: “As PDP BoT members—the conscience of the party—we are deeply concerned with the crisis engulfing the PDP. As mothers and leaders, we felt compelled to act. We visited the Acting National Chairman to ask tough questions, assess efforts so far, and discuss the way forward.”

“This is about the party, not about individuals. I will lead a team that will engage party leaders nationwide to seek lasting solutions. Nigerians are waiting for the PDP. People still believe in us, and for democracy to thrive, the PDP must remain democratic and strong. We are committed to restoring that trust and stability.”

The PDP is currently facing one of its most difficult moments since its founding in 1998. The recent wave of defections—particularly the defection of former Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and the entire PDP structure in Delta State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—has dealt a significant blow.

Delta’s Deputy Governor, commissioners, local government chairmen, and grassroots party operatives also joined the APC following a closed-door meeting in Asaba on April 23, as part of what has been dubbed “Hurricane Tinubu.”

The opposition has warned that Nigeria risks becoming a one-party state if the current trend continues. With the 2027 general elections approaching, the BoT women believe the time to act is now—and they are determined to lead the charge.