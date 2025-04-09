Paystack launches zap for easy financial transaction

By Uchechi Obodo

Paystack has officially launched a new application called Zap, which promises to revolutionise the way users carry out bank transfers.

Paystack is a Nigerian financial technology, Fintech company acquired by Stripe, that provides online and offline payment solutions for businesses across Africa, enabling them to accept payment from various channels.

Designed for speed and security, Zap enables rapid transactions in just 30 seconds, catering to a growing demand for efficient financial solutions among consumers.

The app was initially released on November 14, 2024, and has already seen considerable resistance, with over a thousand downward recorded on the Google Play store within a short period.

This launch marks Paystack’s strategic entry into consumer app market after nearly a decade of focusing primarily on merchant-oriented solutions.

The competition heats up with established players like okay, flutterwave already offering consumer-centric services.

Paystack’s Zap aims to stand out with its unique selling proposition.

The company’s proven track record of success is underpinned by its robust API which has impressively processed over 3billion requests while maintaining an uptime of 99.992%.

The anticipation surrounding zap reflects a broader tend in the fintech industry as more companies pivot towards enhancing users experience in financial transaction.

With its swift transfer capabilities and secure platform, paystack is set to re shape consumers banking interaction in Nigeria.