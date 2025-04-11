Panic as explosion rocks Ikeja Under Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Panic erupted on Friday evening around the Ikeja Under Bridge area following an explosion from a building that shook the surrounding environment.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred around 6:30 p.m. and was traced to a solar inverter that suddenly blew up.

“The explosion was caused by an inverter that blew up. The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service is already on the scene. There’s heavy traffic in the area, and people were seen running in panic,” Rabiu Abass told Vanguard.

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident, assuring the public that firefighters were on the ground and the situation was under control.

“There is no cause for alarm. The situation is under control,” she said.

As of press time, 8:30 p.m., officials of the Fire and Rescue Service were still battling to extinguish the fire, which affected a building in the area.