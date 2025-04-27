PAL Pensions assures retirees, others of better service, benefits

By Olayinka Ajayi

One of the leading Pension Administrators in the country, Pal Pensions Alliance, PAL, has assured contributors of maximum returns.

It also pledged better service delivery to all stakeholders in PAL, especially retirees.

Acting Managing Director of Pal Pensions Alliance, PAL, Sa’adu’ Jiji, urged stakeholders to be optimistic of better returns on their investments as they offer to retirees maximum returns.

Speaking during the company’s 20-year anniversary, Jiji said, “We started with others; some PFAs have merged with others, while some have collapsed, but Pal remains Pal. Not only that, we are the leading pension alliance company in the industry now.

“We are aware that getting to the top is one thing, and remaining at the top remains our top priority. It is our intention to remain at the top.

“20 years says a lot about our staff, for which I am very grateful. I am grateful to the shareholders who conceived the idea of starting this company. We have become an industry leader in so many facets, like in investment returns, in ICT, and in branding. We are very proud of our achievement. While we are grateful for the past 20 years, we are challenged that the next 20 years will be better than the past.

“Nigerians should expect better service in terms of how to attend to the account balance, and in terms of benefit payments—exceptional customer service is our focus this year. We want to be tagged as a distinguished PFA that renders better customer service, and we are currently very happy with the progress we are making in Nigeria.”

Recounting his experience with the organization, one of the oldest staff, who joined the company in December 2005, Mr. Oriola Soyege said , “When we started, we went to 23 states; the only region we didn’t go to was the Northeast due to the obvious reason of insecurity. We did financial literacy in primary schools, secondary schools, and then universities. We focused on being customer-centric, doing everything everywhere. The industry knows us as a PFA that trains staff, so when they poach us, they know they have big fish. We have the quality, we have the drive, and we are achieving the result.”

On his part, the group CEO of FSDH, Segun Odusanya, while commending the staff and management of Pal Pensions for emerging as the industry’s number one recently, stressed that the need to keep taking the lead cannot be overemphasized.

He said, “We may not be the biggest in global ratings, but 20 years topping the industry in Nigeria says a lot about our staff, the commitment of our shareholders, directors, and everyone associated with Pal Pension. It is about you keeping your funds when you are active and having something tangible to fall back on when you retire. So in other words, we bring efficiency and high returns for our clients who are retirees.

“As a shareholder, I am so excited because there are few pension companies that are giving returns. As Oliver Twist, we will always want more, and I have no doubt that the crop of staff here would do more. The business is a growing concern; in another 20 years, we want to continue to do the excellent things that we are doing in terms of giving retirees maximum returns.”

So Nigerians should look up to innovation, efficiency, excellent service, and returns to retirees, making sure they retire very well.”