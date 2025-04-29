Pageantry suspended in Taraba for six months

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo: The leadership of the entertainment industry in Taraba State has suspended all beauty pageant activities for six months following allegations of human trafficking.

President of the Forum, Hycienth Haruna, announced the decision while addressing the press on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital.

He stated that the move aims to allow security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and cleanse the sector of unscrupulous individuals.

He warned that anyone found guilty would be prosecuted and permanently banned from operating within the state.

According to him, “These allegations, widely circulated across both mainstream and social media, have not only tarnished the image of the industry but have also endangered the lives and safety of many young women.

“We have received reports of threats, character assassination, and emotional torment inflicted on past pageant winners who have dared to speak out.

“This is unacceptable and must stop. No dream of fame or stardom should become a pathway to exploitation.

“In light of the above, the leadership hereby suspends all beauty pageant activities in Taraba State for six (6) months, pending thorough investigations.”

Haruna also revealed that formal petitions have been submitted to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the claims.

He said, “any individual or organization found guilty of aiding or engaging in human trafficking under the guise of pageantry will be banned from operating in the state and prosecuted accordingly.”

He also called on victims and witnesses to come forward with credible evidence, assuring them that their identities would be protected.